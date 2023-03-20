EST/ELL, G. Published 5:14 am Monday, March 20, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF FREEBORN DISTRICT COURT THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT PROBATE DIVISION Court File No.: 24-PR-23-217

In Re: Estate of Gloria Ann Ell, formerly known as Gloria Ann Balfe, also known

as Gloria A. Ell, Decedent. NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL PROBATE

OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

It is Ordered and Notice is given that on March 28, 2023, at 3:30 PM, a hearing will be held via zoom, in this Court at the Freeborn County Courthouse, 411 South Broadway, Albert Lea, Minnesota 56007, for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the decedent’s

Will dated March 10, 2011, and for the appointment of Julie Lynn Ell, whose address is 6548

Kurtz Lane, Eden Prairie, Minnesota 55346, as personal representative of the estate of the decedent in an unsupervised administration. See notice of remote hearing. Any objections to the petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the personal representative will be appointed with the full power to administer the estate, including the power to collect all assets; pay all legal debts, claims, taxes, and expenses; sell real and

personal property; and do all necessary acts for the estate. Notice is also given that, subject to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the decedent’s estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred.

BY THE COURT

02/10/2023 03:10:46 PM

/s/Christy Hormann

Judge of District Court

/s/Rebecca S. Mittag

Court Administrator

Jamie A. Kyllo (MN# 59213)

Kyllo Law Office

202 W Clark Street

PO Box 181

Albert Lea Minnesota 56007

Telephone: (507) 373-4680

Email newsletter signup

Albert Lea Tribune:

Mar. 18 and 25, 2023

EST/ELL, G.