EST/ELL, G.
Published 5:14 am Monday, March 20, 2023
PUBLIC NOTICE
STATE OF MINNESOTA COUNTY OF FREEBORN DISTRICT COURT THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT PROBATE DIVISION Court File No.: 24-PR-23-217
In Re: Estate of Gloria Ann Ell, formerly known as Gloria Ann Balfe, also known
as Gloria A. Ell, Decedent. NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL PROBATE
OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS
It is Ordered and Notice is given that on March 28, 2023, at 3:30 PM, a hearing will be held via zoom, in this Court at the Freeborn County Courthouse, 411 South Broadway, Albert Lea, Minnesota 56007, for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the decedent’s
Will dated March 10, 2011, and for the appointment of Julie Lynn Ell, whose address is 6548
Kurtz Lane, Eden Prairie, Minnesota 55346, as personal representative of the estate of the decedent in an unsupervised administration. See notice of remote hearing. Any objections to the petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the personal representative will be appointed with the full power to administer the estate, including the power to collect all assets; pay all legal debts, claims, taxes, and expenses; sell real and
personal property; and do all necessary acts for the estate. Notice is also given that, subject to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the decedent’s estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred.
BY THE COURT
02/10/2023 03:10:46 PM
/s/Christy Hormann
Judge of District Court
/s/Rebecca S. Mittag
Court Administrator
Jamie A. Kyllo (MN# 59213)
Kyllo Law Office
202 W Clark Street
PO Box 181
Albert Lea Minnesota 56007
Telephone: (507) 373-4680
Email newsletter signup
Albert Lea Tribune:
Mar. 18 and 25, 2023
EST/ELL, G.