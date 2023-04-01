Guns are the problem? Published 8:30 pm Friday, March 31, 2023

Suddenly you do not see or hear Democrats or teachers or professors or the media talking about pronouns and more than two genders.

Let’s review these facts:

Colorado Springs shooter identified as non-binary.

The Denver shooter identified as transgender.

The Aberdeen shooter identified as transgender

The Nashville shooter identified as transgender.

But yet guns are the problem? Democrats, teachers, professors and the media have radicalized or have tried to radicalize kids and individuals into believing that there are more than two genders. The same individuals who told you and demanded that you “trust the science” as it came to wearing masks and getting vaccinated the last three years or you are inhumane, ignorant and a super spreader if you refused to wear masks and if you refused to get vaccinated. Who is not “trusting the science” when science tells you that there are only two genders being male and female?

End of discussion.

Tony Schoepf

Albert Lea