Harold Richard Gill

Born January 30th 1935, Albert Lea, Mn. He was raised on a farm outside of Hayward, Mn. He later graduated High School and enlisted in the United States Army 1953. He was stationed at Ft. Riley, KS. where he married Gale Gill (Haldorson) of Austin, Mn. He served in Korea and was Honorably Discharged in 1955. He later graduated from Mankato State University with a BA in Accounting. Later working for the State Department, US Agency for International Development. He served in Afghanistan, Ethiopia, Vietnam, Philippines, Egypt, and Pakistan. He retired in 1984. He is survived by his wife, sister, 4 sons, 10 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.