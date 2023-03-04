Knights of Columbus scholarship presented

Published 8:00 pm Friday, March 3, 2023

By Submitted

Emma Johnson, a junior at University of Wisconsin- La Crosse, was presented a scholarship check of $500 by her father Brian Johnson, from the Albert Lea Knights of Columbus. She is majoring in public and community health. Provided

