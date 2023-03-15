Letter: Consider giving during Foodshare March campaign Published 8:30 pm Tuesday, March 14, 2023

The Ecumenical Food Pantry, 308 Water St., Albert Lea, is once again partnering with the Minnesota FoodShare March campaign. This is the 42nd year of coordinating the largest grassroots food and fund drive to restock Minnesota food shelves.

In 2022 the Ecumenical Food Pantry served over 3,900 individuals, including 1,300 children. The pantry is open from 9 to 11:45 a.m. on Tuesdays and Fridays and is located in First Presbyterian Church, 308 Water St., Albert Lea.

Volunteers are the heart of the Ecumenical Food Pantry and come from many area churches. This means all of your donations of food and money stay in the local area to benefit those with food insecurity.

Email newsletter signup

Food donations may be dropped off at First Presbyterian Church and checks mailed to 308 Water St., Albert Lea, MN 56007.

Please consider helping our friends and neighbors during the Minnesota FoodShare March campaign.

Chuck Seberson

board member

Ecumenical Food Pantry