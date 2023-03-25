Letter: Exciting Civil War Roundtable on tap Published 8:30 pm Friday, March 24, 2023

The Civil War Roundtable members and interested general public will meet at 7 p.m. Thursday in the media center of Southwest Middle School for this free event. Vince and Teresa Bergdale will transform into “Harley” and “Patience,” characters that somehow survived the four years of bloody terror and hardships of the Civil War, to cover events during and following the war from 1860 until 1899. Attendees of this performance will also learn about the GAR (the Union’s “Grand Old Army”), the Women’s Relief Corps, the “Sanitation Commission” and other groups, during and well after the war. All the folks attending are encouraged to bring in items and memorabilia from the Civil War and organizations that developed with it out of necessity to glean context and sometimes just what the items are, as Vince and Teresa will reveal!

Richard Mammel

Albert Lea