Longtime Mason recognized for 70 years

Ray Hangge was recently honored for 70 years as a Mason in Western Star Lodge No. 26. Many people in Albert Lea will recognize Hangge as the owner of the Dairy Queen on South Broadway across from the courthouse, which he operated many years. Hangge was initiated on March 8, 1952. The lodge honored him for 70 years and by coincidence on March 8 were able to make this presentation on what was actually the 71st anniversary of the date of his initiation. He was 23 yrs old when he joined.
Pictured in front, from left, are Bob Dammen, Jeanne Hangge and Ray Hangge. In back, from left, are John Winter, Lynn Berven, Milan Hart, Jon Asplund, Owen Besco and Mark Harig. Provided
.