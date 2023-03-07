Lunch and learn program to focus on telehealth Published 4:39 pm Tuesday, March 7, 2023

Telehealth will be the focus of a program at noon Thursday at City Hall, 221 E. Clark St. Participants will learn how to connect with doctors and other medical providers online. Local health agencies, including Mayo Clinic Health System, will explain the opportunities available through telehealth and demonstrate how to set up technology to access these resources.

As part of the Albert Lea Public Library’s ongoing series, residents are invited to bring their own lunch. The program will be held in the Council Chambers on the top floor of City Hall. There is no registration or fee required.

For more information about the library’s lunch and learn program, visit this webpage: alplonline.org/adult-services/programs-and-events/.