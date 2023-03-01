MINUTES 11.15.22
Published 10:24 am Wednesday, March 1, 2023
PUBLIC NOTICE
ALBERT LEA AREA SCHOOLS
Albert Lea, Minnesota
REGULAR SCHOOL BOARD MEETING
Summary of School
Board Minutes
The School Board of Independent School District 241 met in special session on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at 7:00 a.m. in the Board Room at Brookside Education Center, 211 West Richway Drive, Albert
Lea, MN. School Board members present: Neal Skaar, Kim Nelson, Dave Klatt, Bruce Olson, Angie Hoffman, and Dennis Dieser. School Board members absent: Jill Marin.
1. Motion to approve agenda. Motion carried 6-0.
2. Motion to approve resolution canvassing return of votes of school district election on November
8, 2022. Motion carried 6-0.
3. Motion to approve resolution authorizing issuance of certificates of election and directing school district clerk to perform other election related duties. Motion carried 6-0.
Adjourned at 7:03 a.m.
Dave Klatt, Clerk
The above is an unofficial summary of meeting proceedings. Complete approved minutes are available at www.alschools.org and available in the Superintendent’s Office, 211 West Richway Drive.
Albert Lea Tribune:
Mar. 1, 2023
