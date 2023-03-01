MINUTES 11.15.22 Published 10:24 am Wednesday, March 1, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

ALBERT LEA AREA SCHOOLS

Albert Lea, Minnesota

REGULAR SCHOOL BOARD MEETING

Summary of School

Board Minutes

The School Board of Independent School District 241 met in special session on Tuesday, November 15, 2022, at 7:00 a.m. in the Board Room at Brookside Education Center, 211 West Richway Drive, Albert

Lea, MN. School Board members present: Neal Skaar, Kim Nelson, Dave Klatt, Bruce Olson, Angie Hoffman, and Dennis Dieser. School Board members absent: Jill Marin.

1. Motion to approve agenda. Motion carried 6-0.

2. Motion to approve resolution canvassing return of votes of school district election on November

8, 2022. Motion carried 6-0.

3. Motion to approve resolution authorizing issuance of certificates of election and directing school district clerk to perform other election related duties. Motion carried 6-0.

Adjourned at 7:03 a.m.

Dave Klatt, Clerk

The above is an unofficial summary of meeting proceedings. Complete approved minutes are available at www.alschools.org and available in the Superintendent’s Office, 211 West Richway Drive.

Albert Lea Tribune:

Mar. 1, 2023

MINUTES 11.15.22