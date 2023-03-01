MINUTES 2.7.23 Published 10:22 am Wednesday, March 1, 2023

ADJOURNED MEETING OF THE COUNTY BOARD February 7, 2023. The Board of Commissioners of Freeborn County met in the Freeborn County Boardroom at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, February 7, 2023. Members present: Commissioners Shoff, Kaasa, Eckstrom, Edwin and Forman. The meeting was opened with the Pledge of Allegiance. The County Administrator offered the following changes to the agenda; The addition of item D. Report of County Administrator, permission to fill Social Worker AAAD/AP position to due to the internal promotion of Nicole Christenson, to lead Social Worker effective March 3rd, 2023. The second modification will be that closed session for the requested three-month review of Administrator Candace Pesch, will be moved to after County Commissioner Items on the agenda in the interest of time. Commissioner Eckstrom asked to have the following items moved to the February 14, 2023 Workshop; Resolution clarifying the employment agreement, as well as the Resolution dealing with compliance regarding filling the

Personnel Director position. Commissioner Shoff offered the following motion, to approve the agenda as presented with the removal of the one item under Commissioner Forman, as well as removal of the two items under Commissioner Edwin from the agenda, moved to the February 14, 2023 Workshop for discussion. Motion seconded by Commissioner Eckstrom. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the motion approved. Commissioner Shoff offered the following resolution; RESOLUTION No. 23-037 APPROVAL OF THE FREEBORN COUNTY BOARD OF COMMISSIONERS CONSENT AGENDA AS PROVIDED IN THE FREEBORN COUNTY BOARD RULE OF PROCEDURE 9(A) Approval of the January 17, 2023 minutes. Resolution seconded by Commissioner Kaasa. After discussion a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution adopted. The Commissioners provided Board Committee updates. Chairman Forman asked if there was any public comment and there was none. Commissioner Kaasa offered the following resolution; RESOLUTION 23- 038 COUNTY DITCH NO. J21 R&I BID AWARD Resolution seconded by Commissioner Edwin. After discussion a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution adopted. Cody Fox, Freeborn County Ditch Inspector spoke on the bid process for repair on County Ditch 54. Commissioner Eckstrom offered the following resolution; RESOLUTION 23-039 COUNTY DITCH NO. 54 HEARING IMPOUND & REROUTING County Ditch No. 54 Impound and Rerouting: Resolution seconded by Commissioner Kaasa. After discussion a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution adopted. Commissioner Shoff offered the following resolution; RESOLUTION 23-040 COUNTY DITCH NO. 54 PARTIAL ABANDONMENT County Ditch No. 54 Partial Abandonment; Resolution seconded by Commissioner Edwin. After discussion a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution adopted. Commissioner Edwin offered the following resolution; RESOLUTION 23-041 FREEBORN COUNTY DITCH NO. 4 REESTABLISHMENT OF RECORDS Freeborn County Ditch No. 4 Reestablishment of Records. Resolution seconded by Commissioner Eckstrom. After discussion a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution adopted. Commissioner Eckstrom offered the following resolution; RESOLUTION 23-042 FREEBORN COUNTY DITCH NO. 5 REESTABLISHMENT OF RECORDS Freeborn County Ditch No. 5 Reestablishment of Records. Resolution seconded by Commissioner Edwin. After discussion a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution adopted. Commissioner Kaasa offered the following resolution; RESOLUTION 23-043 FREEBORN

COUNTY DITCH NO. 80 REESTABLISHMENT OF RECORDS Freeborn County Ditch No. 80 Reestablishment of Records. Resolution seconded by Commissioner Shoff. After discussion a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution adopted. Commissioner Edwin offered the following resolution; RESOLUTION 23-044 FREEBORN COUNTY DITCH NO. 82 REESTABLISHMENT OF RECORDS Freeborn County Ditch No. 82 Reestablishment of Records. Resolution seconded by Commissioner Kaasa. After discussion a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution adopted. Commissioner Kaasa offered the following resolution; RESOLVED, to table Resolution 23-025 Decommit Fund Balance $1,000,000.00 to WCTA – Broadband indefinitely. Resolution seconded by Commissioner Eckstrom. After discussion a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution adopted. Commissioner Eckstrom offered the following resolution; RESOLUTION 23-045 RESOLUTION TO ACCEPT A $200 DONATION TO THE FREEBORN COUNTY CVCC FROM EMMONS LUTHERAN CHURCH – WOMEN OF THE NORTH AMERICAN LUTHERAN CHURCH Resolution seconded by Commissioner Shoff. After discussion a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution adopted. Commissioner Shoff offered the following resolution; RESOLUTION 23-046 RESOLUTION TO APPROVE THE 2023 PURCHASE OF SERVICE AGREEMENT BETWEEN THE FREEBORN COUNTY DEPARTMENT OF HUMAN SERVICES AND DR. ANNETTE SMICK Resolution seconded by Commissioner Kaasa. After discussion a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution adopted. Commissioner Shoff offered the following resolution; RESOLUTION 23-047 ACCEPTING THE RESIGNATION/RETIREMENT OF KRISTEN MCGIVERN Resolution seconded by Commissioner Eckstrom. After discussion a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution adopted. Commissioner Edwin offered the following resolution;

RESOLUTION 23-048 PERMISSION TO FILL THE FREEBORN COUNTY FINANCIAL ELIGIBILITY WORKER POSITION Resolution seconded by Commissioner Kaasa. After discussion a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution adopted. Commissioner

Kaasa offered the following resolution; RESOLUTION 23-049 PLACING TRACY VOKOUN, HS TECH. SUPPORT ENFORCEMENT AIDE ON REGULAR FULL-TIME EMPLOYMENT STATUS WITH FREEBORN COUNTY Resolution seconded by Commissioner

Shoff. After discussion a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution adopted. Commissioner Shoff offered the following resolution; RESOLUTION 23-050 PLACING RACHEL BALDWIN, ELIGIBILITY WORKER, ON REGULAR FULL TIME EMPLOYMENT STATUS WITH FREEBORN COUNTY Resolution seconded by Commissioner Edwin. After discussion a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution adopted. Commissioner Kaasa offered the following resolution; RESOLUTION 23-051 PERMISSION TO FILL THE FREEBORN COUNTY DETENTION DEPUTY POSITION Resolution seconded by Commissioner Shoff. After discussion a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution adopted. Commissioner Eckstrom offered the following resolution; RESOLUTION 23-052 PERMISSION TO FILL THE FREEBORN COUNTY PROBABTION OFFICER POSITION Resolution seconded by Commissioner Edwin. After discussion a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution adopted. Commissioner Kaasa offered the following resolution; RESOLUTION 23-053 ACCEPTING THE RESIGNATION OF RITA DRESCHER Resolution seconded by Commissioner Eckstrom. After discussion a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution adopted. Commissioner Kaasa offered the following resolution; RESOLUTION 23-054 PERMISSION TO FILL THE FREEBORN COUNTY LONG TERM CARE RN/PHN/SOCIAL WORKER POSITION Resolution seconded by Commissioner Shoff. After discussion a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution adopted. Commissioner Eckstrom offered the follow resolution; RESOLUTION 23-055 LETTER OF SUPPORT AARP’S AGE-FRIENDLY COMMUNITY RESOLVED, approving a Letter of Support for the AARP’s Age-Friendly Community Letter of Support Resolution seconded by Commissioner Edwin. After discussion a vote was taken with Commissioners Shoff, Eckstrom, Edwin and Forman voting yay, and Commissioner Kaasa voting nay. Commissioner Shoff offered the following resolution; RESOLUTION 23-056 TO AMEND THE LETTER FOR SUPPORT THE AARP’S AGE-FRIENDLY COMMUNITY RESOLVED, approving The Amended Letter of Support for AARP’s Age-Friendly Community Letter of Support Resolution seconded by Commissioner Eckstrom. After discussion a vote was taken with Commissioners Shoff, Eckstrom, Edwin and Forman voting yay, and Commissioner Kaasa voting nay. Commissioner Kaasa offered the following resolution; RESOLUTION 23-057 ACCEPTING THE RESIGNATION OF CHAD BENDICKSON Resolution seconded by Commissioner Edwin. After discussion a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution adopted. Commissioner Shoff offered the following resolution; RESOLUTION 23-058 PERMISSION TO FILL THE FREEBORN COUNTY HIGHWAY MAINTENANCE SUPERVISOR POSITION Resolution seconded by Commissioner Edwin. After discussion a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution adopted. Commissioner Eckstrom offered the following resolution; RESOLUTION 23-059 ACCEPTING THE RESIGNATION OF JULIE KOHL Resolution seconded by Commissioner Kaasa. After discussion a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution adopted. Commissioner Kaasa offered the following resolution; RESOLUTION 23- 060 PERMISSION TO FILL VACANT SOCIAL WORKER POSITION, ADULT PROTECTION Motion seconded by Commissioner Eckstrom. After discussion a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution adopted. The Freeborn County Board of Commissioners went into a closed session at 9:33a.m. until approximately 10:31a.m. The meeting was closed as permitted by Minnesota Statute 13D.05, Subd. 3(a) to evaluate the performance of an individual who is subject to its authority, specifically Candace Pesch, County Administrator. Commissioner Shoff offered the following resolution; RESOLUTION NO. 23-061 APPROVAL OF CLAIMS. RESOLVED, that the following claims be allowed and paid on or before February 7, 2023.01 General Fund $1,012,195.89; 03 County Road & Bridge $126,806.35; 05 Human Services $170,974.21; 06 Public Health $65,390.46; 31 Capital Improvement $79,847.67; 40 County Ditch $30,055.13; 70 Trust & Agency $135,952.68 73 Payroll Clearing Fund $21,935.64; 80 Tax Collection Fund $57,200.00; FUND TOTALS $1,700,358.03 Number of Claims not exceeding $300 – 73 Dollar amount of claims not exceeding $300 – $9,331.70; Resolution seconded by Commissioner Edwin. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution adopted. Chair, Commissioner Forman adjourned the meeting at 10:32 a.m. until 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, February 21, 2023. By: John Forman; Chair Attest: Candace Pesch, Clerk/ Administrator.

