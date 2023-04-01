Museum to host program on fentanyl in rural Minnesota Published 8:00 pm Friday, March 31, 2023

At 7 p.m. Thursday, the Freeborn County Historical Museum will host Alicia House, the executive director of the Steve Rummler HOPE Network, as she lectures about fentanyl and its effects on rural communities. The lecture is $5 for nonmembers and free for museum members.

Fentanyl, a potent synthetic opioid, is the leading cause of overdose deaths in the U.S.

This session explores the “fourth wave” of the opioid crisis. Attendees will learn more about illicitly manufactured fentanyl, current statistics and trends of the evolving overdose crisis and how harm reduction tools and strategies can be implemented to prevent overdose and save lives.