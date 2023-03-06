Property broken into and other reports

Published 9:08 am Monday, March 6, 2023

By Staff Reports

A rental property was reported broken into at 10:30 a.m. Friday at 605 1/2 Fountain St.

 

Juveniles cited for e-cigarettes

Police cited a juvenile for possession of a small amount of marijuana and an e-cigarette device on school property at 9:05 a.m. Friday at Albert Lea High School, 2000 Tiger Lane.

Police cited a juvenile for possession of an e-cigarette on school property at 1:24 p.m. Friday at 2000 Tiger Lane.

 

Forged check reported

Police received a reported forged check at 9:16 a.m. Friday of a resident on the 800 block of Water Street.

 

Possible identity theft reported

Police received a report of possible identity theft at 2:18 p.m. Friday on the 2300 block of Doral Avenue.

 

Hit-and-run crash reported

A hit-and-run crash was reported at 4:08 p.m. Friday near the intersection of West Clark Street and South Second Avenue.

 

Possible theft by fraud reported

Police received a report at 7:43 a.m. Saturday of possible theft by fraud at 915 Maplehill Drive.

 

Shoplifters reported

Three shoplifters were reported at 7:58 a.m. Saturday at 2708 Bridge Ave.

 

Damage reported

Damage was reported to a door at 8:47 a.m. Saturday at 309 Fenton Ave.

Damage was reported to a car at 4:45 p.m. Saturday at 2614 Bridge Ave.

 

3 cited for marijuana

Police cited Samuel Jeffery Bingham, 18; Ryley John Alan Van Riper, 18; and Cole Benson Stanek, 18, for possession of a small amount of marijuana after receiving a report of a fight at 8:29 p.m. Sunday at 527 Triangle Drive.

