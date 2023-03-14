Richard Johnson

Funeral services will be held at 10:30 AM Saturday, March 18, 2023 at the First Lutheran Church in Glenville, MN. Visitation will be held Friday evening March 17, 2023 from 4 until 7PM at Bayview Freeborn Funeral Home in Albert Lea, MN.

Richard “Dick” Eugene Johnson, 74, of Glenville, MN passed away March 10, 2023 surrounded by family at home, after a short yet courageous battle with cancer.

Dick was born February 4, 1949, in Albert Lea, MN, the son of Julian and Haroldine (Lampman) Johnson. He attended Albert Lea Schools. Dick was united in marriage to the love of his life Beverly Hannegrefs on June 26, 1971, at Silver Lake Lutheran Church in Silver Lake, IA. Together they raised two sons, Tim and Brian that were his pride and joy.

Dick retired from the City of Albert Lea after twenty-seven years as a heavy equipment operator. After retirement he was the grader operator for the Albert Lea township. He was a member of the First Lutheran Church of Glenville, MN. Dick enjoyed fishing, hunting, and all things cars. He loved to spend time drag racing, tinkering on his 35, and going to car shows. He was an avid fisherman and treasured his time up north on the lake with family. His grandchildren brought him so much joy and he cherished time spent with them.

Our family would like to extend our gratitude to Mayo Clinic Hospice for their support in making it possible to fulfill his wishes to spend his final time at home.

Dick is survived by his wife Beverly of Glenville, MN, son Tim (Alisha) Johnson of Northwood, IA, Son Brian (Kim) Johnson of Stewartville, MN, grandchildren Teagan, Ava, Max, Maya, Morgan (Dillon), Samantha, John, and Emily, great grandson Henry, sister in laws Sandy Johnson and Debbie Johnson, sister and brother in laws Deb and Art Flattum, Steve and Angie Hannegrefs, numerous nieces and nephews, and 2nd family the Basemans.

Dick is preceded in death by his parents, brothers Tom and Don Johnson, and Robert in infancy, mother and father in law Harold and Lois Hannegrefs, brother-in-laws John and James Hannegrefs, great niece and nephew Ciarra and D.J. Baseman, and Good friends Dennis Saltou, Dennis Baseman, and Duaine Baseman.

Blessed be his memory.