May 17, 1932 – March 8, 2023

AUSTIN, Minn. – Rita Severtson, 90, Austin, Minn., died Wednesday, March 8, in Good Samaritan Society Comforcare.

Visitation will be from 4-6 p.m. Wednesday, March 15, at Bayview/Freeborn Funeral Home in Albert Lea, Minn. A funeral will be Thursday, March 16, at Central Freeborn Church in Albert Lea.

Arrangements by Bayview/Freeborn Funeral Home.

