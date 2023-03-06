SECTION 8 Published 4:49 am Monday, March 6, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

NOTICE

The Housing Choice Voucher Program (Section 8) waiting list for the Albert Lea Housing & Redevelopment Authority is currently closed. Applications received prior to January 10, 2023 will be placed on the waiting list in the order in which they were received. New applicants will be offered assistance when current voucher holders leave the program.

When the waiting list opens, it will be posted in the Albert Lea

Tribune newspaper and posted on the City of Albert Lea bulletin board and on the Albert Lea Housing & Redevelopment Authority bulletin board.

Albert Lea Tribune:

Mar. 4, 2023

SECTION 8