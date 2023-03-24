SEMAC awards arts grants Published 4:09 pm Friday, March 24, 2023

The board of directors of the Southeastern Minnesota Arts Council this week awarded six grants for a total of $143,810 in funding to applicants throughout southeastern Minnesota. This included four school residency grants for $11,810, as well as 14 emerging artist grants for $42,000, and 18 advancing artist grants for $90,000.

SEMAC is the State Arts Board-designated granting authority for local/regional arts producing and sponsoring organizations and disburses funds allocated for this purpose by the Minnesota State Legislature. The SEMAC region includes the counties of Dodge, Fillmore, Freeborn, Goodhue, Houston, Mower, Olmsted, Rice, Steele, Wabasha and Winona.

Receiving a grant in Freeborn County was Jacob “The Fox” Schlichter, who received a $5,000 Advancing Artist Grant for “The Wildlife of Southern Minnesota.”

For information about the grant application process, eligibility or grant writing assistance, contact the SEMAC office at 2778 D Commerce Dr NW, Rochester, MN 55901 or call 507-281-4848. Information may also be found on our Web site at www.semac.org.