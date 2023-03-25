Sports Memories: All-State basketball team 50 years ago included 1 from A-C, Glenville Published 8:30 pm Friday, March 24, 2023

Sports Memories by Tom Jones

15 years

Sophomore Abby Arends was named to the first team on the Albert Lea Tribune’s All-Area girls’ basketball team. Teammates Morgan Stadheim and Hali Hendrickson joined her on the second team.

Stephen Curry scored 30 points as Davidson upset Georgetown 78-74 in the second round of the NCAA men’s basketball tournament.

The Southern Plains Football League was expanding to include Albert Lea, making it the league’s sixth team. The team name was set to be the Minnesota Bulls with games being played at Albert Lea High School or the Brookside Education Center.

Ben Waalkens, Casey Woodside, Jared Bowman and Adam Royce were representing the Albert Lea Tigers hockey team in the Ted Brill Great 8 All-Star Hockey Festival at St.Paul’s Wakota Arena.

20 years

At the Albert Lea boys’ hockey banquet, Adam Wacholz and Beau Larson were both named Most Improved Player with Josh Tubbs being named Most Valuable Player.

After guiding the United South Central girls’ basketball team to a 20-6 record, Dale Koestler was named the Albert Lea Tribune’s Girls’ Coach of the Year.

The Hollandale Christian School’s seventh- and eighth-grade basketball team took third place at the annual Timothy Christian School Tournament in Wellsburg, Iowa. The team was coached by Shawn Yates and assisted by Mark Smed.

Dwayne Rolson had his fourth shutout of the season as the Minnesota Wild defeated the Detroit Red Wings 4-0 to clinch their first-ever berth in the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Email newsletter signup

50 years

The WCCO Radio All-State Basketball Team of the Week included Kim Politz from Alden-Conger and Craig Rayman from Glenville.

The Albert Lea b-squad hockey team finished their season with a 10-5 record. Steve Webber led the Bengels in scoring with 21 points.

The High Fliers captured the title in the Lea College men’s intramural basketball program, Team members included Larry Buck, Robin Ball, George Brown, Terry Saed, Larry DeLorenzo, Pete Lukshis and Greg Finnie.

Senior Mark Walsh was named All-Conference Honorable Mention on the Rochester Post Bulletin’s Big Nine All-Conference basketball team. Walsh led the Tigers in scoring and rebounding.

Representing Bemiji State College, All-Around performer Earl Neist of Albert Lea was headed to the NAIA National Gymnastics Championships at University of Wisconsin-Lacrosse.

University of Minnesota assistant hockey coach Tom Saterdalen was set to be the featured speaker at the Albert Lea High School hockey banquet.

Alumni update

Peter Dress, son of 1979 Albert Lea High School graduate Jeff Dress, recently completed his junior season of basketball at Kamiakin High School in Kennewick, Washington, where he averaged 21 points and eight rebounds per game. At the recent Spokesman-Review All-Star game in Spokane, Washington, he hit 12 of 15 three-point shots to take the three-point shooting contest.