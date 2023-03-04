Standout Student: Julian Langerud

Published 8:00 pm Friday, March 3, 2023

By Submitted

Julian Langerud is this week's Standout Student. Provided

Age: 17

Parents: Grandma, mom and aunt

Where are you from? Colorado Springs

Favorite teacher of all time: Mr. Gustafson

Favorite book/author? “Finding Fish” by Antwone Fisher

Current/past activities, volunteer work and accomplishments: Downhill longboarding

What do you want to do after high school? I am going to list the alternatives, evolve them and make a decision.

What advice would you five to younger students in Albert Lea? Eat healthy, grow strong, work hard. Set goals and work for them and don’t stop until you reach them. School is important. A lot of things you learn in school are relevant to your future.

