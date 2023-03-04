Standout Student: Julian Langerud
Published 8:00 pm Friday, March 3, 2023
Age: 17
Parents: Grandma, mom and aunt
Where are you from? Colorado Springs
Favorite teacher of all time: Mr. Gustafson
Favorite book/author? “Finding Fish” by Antwone Fisher
Current/past activities, volunteer work and accomplishments: Downhill longboarding
What do you want to do after high school? I am going to list the alternatives, evolve them and make a decision.
What advice would you five to younger students in Albert Lea? Eat healthy, grow strong, work hard. Set goals and work for them and don’t stop until you reach them. School is important. A lot of things you learn in school are relevant to your future.