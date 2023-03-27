Steven Paul Steele of Alden, MN passed away March 24, 2023 at the age of 72. A celebration of Steven’s life will be held at Bonnerup Funeral and Cremation in Albert Lea, from 4:00 PM to 6:30 PM on Friday, March 31, 2023.

Born to Loren and Delores (Hintz) Steele on November 16, 1950, in Albert Lea, MN, Steven was raised in the Alden-Conger area. While growing up he could be found spending his free time enjoying the outdoors; fishing, hunting, and camping at the lake. Coming from multiple generations of farmers, he naturally participated in FFA during his high school years, receiving State and National recognition for his participation.

Graduating from Alden-Conger Schools on June 3, 1969, Steven celebrated by handing out cigars at the commencement ceremony, not only to commemorate this milestone, but also to celebrate the birth of his first-born son, Scott; born the day prior. After graduation Steven stayed in the Alden-Conger area farming corn, beans, and hogs for a short time in the 1980s. Over these years Steven fathered two more sons, Jeff, and Cory Steele. Steven remained an outdoors enthusiast throughout his life and was an active member of Kiwanis Club.

Steven was preceded in death by his parents, Loren and Delores Steele; paternal grandparents, Barnhardt Christian Theodore and Louise Merle Steele; maternal grandparents, Arthur Henry and Clarine Melvina Hintz; and Sister-in-law Sue Steele.

Left to cherish Steven’s memory are his three sons, Scott (Gloria) Steele of Wells, MN, Jeff (Megan) Steele of Lake Mills, IA, and Cory Steele of Lincoln, NE; one brother, Danny Steele of Alden, MN; two sisters, Lori (Ron) Fenney of Egan, MN and Cindy Carlson of Altoona, IA; and eight grandchildren, Kain Steele, Dylan Villerreal, Alayna Steele, Izzy Steele, Liam Steele, Norah Steele, Brendon Canada Steele, and Jaydon Steele.