Susan Ann Storlie passed away on Sunday, March 19, 2023, at St. Johns Woodlands Community in Albert Lea, MN. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, at 2:00 PM at the Bayview/Freeborn Funeral Home in Albert Lea, MN, with a visitation held one hour prior to the service. Pastor Don Malinsky will be officiating.

Susan was born to Archie and Phyllis (Terbeck) Wagner on April 29th, 1952 in Forest City, Iowa. She was in the Albert Lea High School graduating class of 1970.

Growing up, Sue loved outdoor adventures on the farm. She preferred the outdoors to the indoors which continued after her marriage to Darrell Storlie in November of 1972. They raised their sons Robert and William on their farm near Lime Springs, Iowa. Caring for the farm animals, milking the cows and field work was an important part of their daily life.

They were members of Saetersdal Lutheran Church, Harmony, Minnesota, where Sue participated in the WELCA activities.

When Sue returned to Albert Lea in 2000, she rejoined Salem Lutheran Church. Some of Sue’s best years were lived at the St. Johns Community. She loved her special room at the Woodlands that gave her the view of the eagle’s nest.

She was valued, loved and respected by the staff at the Woodlands. There she was free to live her best life that brought her joy. The staff there became part of her family.

Sue is survived by her son Robert (Jenny) Storlie, sister Julie Hamson of Albert Lea, sister Linda (Steven) Kraushaar of Glenville, brother Steven (Lori) Wagner of Albert Lea, and sister Marilyn (Larry) Heginbotham of Falling Waters, West Virginia. Her grandchildren Hannah and Nathaniel Storlie, along with many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Preceding Sue in death is her son William Storlie, parents Archie and Phyllis Wagner, brother John Wagner and brother-in-law Dennis Hamson.

The family would like to especially thank the St. Johns and Woodlands staff. We will always remember the care and compassion that you showed Susan.