Vehicle reported damaged and other reports

Published 9:35 am Tuesday, March 28, 2023

By Staff Reports

Police received a report at 5:17 p.m. Monday of a vehicle that was damaged by bricks at 515 Albert Lea St.

1 arrested on warrants

Police arrested Tonya Jean Turvey, 41, on multiple EOD warrants at 7:14 p.m. Monday at 1550 Blake Ave.

Juvenile cited for e-cigarette

Police cited one juvenile for possession of an e-cigarette on school property at 11:41 a.m. Monday at Albert Lea High School, 2000 Tiger Lane.

