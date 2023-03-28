Vehicle reported damaged and other reports
Published 9:35 am Tuesday, March 28, 2023
Police received a report at 5:17 p.m. Monday of a vehicle that was damaged by bricks at 515 Albert Lea St.
1 arrested on warrants
Police arrested Tonya Jean Turvey, 41, on multiple EOD warrants at 7:14 p.m. Monday at 1550 Blake Ave.
Juvenile cited for e-cigarette
Police cited one juvenile for possession of an e-cigarette on school property at 11:41 a.m. Monday at Albert Lea High School, 2000 Tiger Lane.