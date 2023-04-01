1st District Republicans elect leadership
Published 5:23 am Monday, April 3, 2023
First Congressional Republicans met in Austin Saturday for their annual convention to elect officers and executive committee members for the 2023-25 term.
The officers elected were Chairman Aaron Farris, Deputy Chairman Nathan Peterson, Secretary Bethany Walker, Treasurer Jack Schlichting and State Executive Committee Representative Wendy Phillips.
“Yesterday’s results in the chair election show that our party is dedicated to continuing to move into the future, and is focused on winning in 2024,” said Farris, who was first elected to the position in 2022. “As I said yesterday, the CD 1 MNGOP is the strongest it’s been since the early 2000s. We re-elected our Republican congressman with the largest margin of victory for CD 1’s GOP Congressional nominee since 2004, we hold supermajorities in our legislative seats in CD 1, we are in a very comfortable spot financially, and we stand in a spot of unlimited potential.
“I’m proud of the work we’ve done in CD 1, and I’m looking forward to what we will accomplish for all Republicans in 2024.”
Farris also serves as chairman of the 1st District Young Republicans and deputy chairman of the Freeborn County GOP.