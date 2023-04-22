22-FA-23-457
Published 4:49 pm Wednesday, April 19, 2023
PUBLIC NOTICE
State of Minnesota County of Freeborn District Court Judicial District: 3rd Court File Number: 24-FA-23-457 Case Type: Domestic Abuse In the Matter of: Angela Marie Bailey Petitioner vs. Nathaniel Dewitt Bailey Respondent Notice
of Issuance of Emergency (Ex Parte) Order
for Protection by Publication (Minn. Stat. § 518B.01,
subd. 8)
To Respondent named above: YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an Ex Parte Order for Protection has been issued in the above matter. You may request a hearing if you contact the court administrator’s office within 12 days of the date of publication of this notice. You may obtain a copy of the Ex Parte Order for Protection and the form to request a hearing from the court administrator’s office at the following address: 411 South Broadway
Failure to request a hearing or to obtain a copy of the Ex Parte Order will not be a defense to prosecution for violation of the Court’s order.
April 13th, 2023
Rebecca S. Mittag
Court Administrator/Deputy
Email newsletter signup
Albert Lea Tribune:
Apr. 19, 2023
22-FA-23-457