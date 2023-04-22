22-FA-23-457 Published 4:49 pm Wednesday, April 19, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

State of Minnesota County of Freeborn District Court Judicial District: 3rd Court File Number: 24-FA-23-457 Case Type: Domestic Abuse In the Matter of: Angela Marie Bailey Petitioner vs. Nathaniel Dewitt Bailey Respondent Notice

of Issuance of Emergency (Ex Parte) Order

for Protection by Publication (Minn. Stat. § 518B.01,

subd. 8)

To Respondent named above: YOU ARE HEREBY NOTIFIED that an Ex Parte Order for Protection has been issued in the above matter. You may request a hearing if you contact the court administrator’s office within 12 days of the date of publication of this notice. You may obtain a copy of the Ex Parte Order for Protection and the form to request a hearing from the court administrator’s office at the following address: 411 South Broadway

Failure to request a hearing or to obtain a copy of the Ex Parte Order will not be a defense to prosecution for violation of the Court’s order.

April 13th, 2023

Rebecca S. Mittag

Court Administrator/Deputy

Email newsletter signup

Albert Lea Tribune:

Apr. 19, 2023

22-FA-23-457