3.21.23 MINUTES

March 21, 2023

The Board of Commissioners of Freeborn County met in the Freeborn County Boardroom at 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, March 21st, 2023. Members present: Commissioners Forman, Edwin, Kaasa, Shoff and Eckstrom. The meeting was opened with the Pledge of Allegiance. Commissioner Shoff offered the following motion; MOVED, approving the agenda with the addition of one item under 7 – Department of Administration, to consider a resolution to accept the resignation/retirement of Jane Knutson, Payroll Administrator effective March 31st, 2023. Motion seconded by Commissioner Eckstrom. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the motion approved. Commissioner Edwin offered the following resolution; RESOLUTION No. 23–087 Approval of the Freeborn County Board of Commissioners Consent Agenda as provided in the Freeborn County Board Rule of Procedure 9(A) Resolution seconded by Commissioner Kaasa.After discussion a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution adopted. The Commissioners provided Board Committee updates. Daniel Esseff from Arevon Energy Inc. gave a brief presentation on the Hayward Solar Project regarding Freeborn County. Chairman Forman asked if there was any public comment and there were none. Ryan Rasmusson, Freeborn County Assessor presented on the 2023 Preliminary Assessment update.Ryan Shea, Freeborn County Sheriff gave a brief update on the upcoming Make A Difference award winners. Karina Kunze and Jodi Olson will be presented awards for their outstanding work during an incident in May of 2022, at the 911 PSAP conference on Wednesday March 22, 2023. Commissioner Kaasa offered the following resolution; RESOLUTION 23-088 RESOLUTION APPROVING OUT OF STATE TRAVEL FOR MAINTENANCE Commissioner Edwin offered the following resolution; RESOLUTION 23-089 Approval of Federal Force Account for Clear Zone Maintenance Project on CSAH 26 Resolution seconded by Commissioner Kaasa. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved. Commissioner Kaasa offered the following resolution: RESOLUTION 23-090 Authorizing Final Payment of SAP 024-626-022 Resolution was seconded by Commissioner Eckstrom. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved. Commissioner Kaasa offered the following resolution: Freeborn County Board of Commissioners RESOLUTION 23-091 Resolution to approve the Freeborn County-Funded Final Disposition Policy Resolution was seconded by Commissioner Shoff. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved. Commissioner Edwin offered the following resolution; RESOLUTION 23-092 APPROVING THE CONTRACT FOR COPIERS AND PRINTERS Resolution was seconded by Commissioner Eckstrom. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved. Commissioner Eckstrom offered the following resolution: SHELL ROCK – WINNEBAGO COMPREHENSIVE WATERSHED MANAGEMENT PLAN SUB-AGREEMENT BETWEEN SHELL ROCK RIVER WATERSHED DISTRICT AND FREEBORN COUNTY Resolution was seconded by Commissioner Kaasa. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved. Commissioner Shoff offered the following resolution:

RESOLUTION 23-094 RESOLUTION TO APPROVE CONTRACTING WITH PUBLIC HEALTH CORP FOR A PUBLIC HEALTH PROJECT COORDINATOR Resolution was seconded by Commissioner Kaasa. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved. Commissioner Kaasa offered the following resolution: RESOLUTION 23-095 RESOLUTION TO APPROVE GRANT CONTRACT AGREEMENT WITH MDH FOR THE CDC FEDERAL INFRASTRUCTURE GRANT Resolution was seconded by Commissioner Edwin. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved. Commissioner Shoff offered the following resolution: FREEBORN COUNTY MINNESOTA RESOLUTION # 23-096 A RESOLUTION AUTHORIZING COUNTY STAFF TO EXECUTE ALL NECESSARY DOCUMENTS TO ENSURE COUNTY PARTICIPATION IN THE MULTISTATE SETTLEMENTS RELATING TO OPIOID SUPPLY CHAIN PARTICIPANTS AND IN THE MINNESOTA OPIOIDS STATE-

SUBDIVISION MEMORANDUM OF AGREEMENT Resolution was seconded by Commissioner Edwin. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved. Commissioner Eckstrom offered the following resolution: RESOLUTION 23-097 ACCEPTING THE RESIGNATION OF SCOTT WOITAS Resolution was seconded by Commissioner Edwin. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved. Commissioner Eckstrom offered the following resolution: RESOLUTION 23-098 PERMISSION TO FILL THE FREEBORN COUNTY I.T. DIRECTOR POSITION Resolution was seconded by Commissioner Kaasa. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved. Commissioner Kaasa offered the following Resolution:

RESOLUTION 23-099CEDAR RIVER WATERSHED DISTRICT BOARD OF MANAGER APPOINTMENT Resolution was seconded by Commissioner Edwin. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved. Commissioner Eckstrom offered the following resolution: RESOLUTION 23-100 PERMISSION TO FILL THE FREEBORN COUNTY CCAP FAMILY BASE SERVICE PROVIDER POSITION Resolution was seconded by Commissioner Shoff. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved. Commissioner Shoff offered the following resolution: RESOLUTION 23-101 ACCEPTING THE RESIGNATION OF TIMOTHY FRAZIER Resolution was seconded by Commissioner Edwin. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved. Commissioner Kaasa offered the following resolution: RESOLUTION 23-102 PERMISSION TO FILL THE FREEBORN COUNTY HIGHWAY MECHANIC POSITION Resolution was seconded by Commissioner Edwin. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved. Commissioner Shoff offered the following: RESOLUTION 23-103 ACCEPTING THE RESIGNATION OF JANE KNUTSON Resolution was seconded by Commissioner Kaasa. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved. Commissioner Shoff offered the following motion: MOVED, to take Resolution 23-073 off the table. Motion was seconded by Commissioner Edwin. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the motion approved. RESOLUTION 23-073 PERMISSION TO FILL THE FREEBORN COUNTY DIRECTOR OF PERSONNEL AND HUMAN

RESOURCES POSITION After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution failed. Commissioner Shoff offered the following resolution: RESOLUTION 23-104 RESOLUTION RESCINDING RESOLUTION 18-187 Resolution was seconded by Commissioner Edwin. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved. Commissioner Shoff offered the following amended resolution: RESOLUTION 23-105 RESOLUTION CREATING AN HR MANAGER POSITION Resolution was seconded by Commissioner Edwin. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved. Commissioner Shoff offered the following resolution; RESOLUTION 23-106 AMENDED RESOLUTION CREATING AN HR MANAGER POSITION Resolution was seconded by Commissioner Edwin. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved. At approximately 10:20 a.m. the Freeborn County Board of Commissioners took a short recess until approximately 10:30 a.m. to review information Commissioner Shoff introduced. Commissioner Shoff offered the following resolution: RESOLUTION 23-107 PERMISSION TO FILL THE FREEBORN COUNTY HUMAN RESOURCE MANAGER POSITION Resolution was seconded by Commissioner Edwin. After discussion, a vote was taken and the Chair declared the resolution approved. Commissioner Kaasa offered the following resolution: RESOLUTION No. 23-108 Approval of Claims: General Fund: $ 570,272.32; County Road & Bridge: $ 188,428.28 Human Services: $177,941.90 Public Health $65,457.22; Capital Improvements $91,810.51 County Ditch $14,055.68; Trust & Agency: $66,448.64; Payroll Clearing Fund: $14,184.33; Turtle Creek Watershed: $46.00; Recorder’s Clearing: $2,874.00; Tax Collection: $24,199.52; Septic Loan $ 46.00: FUND TOTALS $1,215,764.40. Number of Claims not exceeding $300 – 41; Dollar amount of claims not exceeding $300 – $3,948.45. Resolution seconded by Commissioner Shoff. After discussion, a vote was taken and Commissioners Shoff, Kaasa, Eckstrom, Forman voting yay and Commissioner Edwin voting yay, abstaining to the claim for the Credit Bureau of Albert Lea. Chair, Commissioner Forman adjourned the meeting at 10:37 a.m. until 8:30 a.m. on Tuesday, April 4th, 2023. By: John Forman, Chair; Attest: Candace Pesch, County Administrator.

