5 things to do this week: Disc golf tourney, Johnny Cash show and more Published 4:09 pm Monday, April 10, 2023

1

Pick-up soccer

The Albert Lea Family YMCA will host an adult pick-up soccer game at 6 p.m. Wednesday. Cost is $5 for nonmembers and free for members. The Y is at 2021 W. Main St.

2

Lunch & Learn

The city of Albert Lea will host a lunch and learn presentation about Blue Zones projects at noon Thursday. Cathy Malakowsky, director of community engagement and enrichment as well as the lead on the Blue Zones Project, will present with Albert Lea-Freeborn County Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Shari Sprague, and residents have the opportunity to hear about the impact the project has made on the community and future plans for Blue Zones in Albert Lea. City Hall is at 221 E. Clark St.

3

Banquet

Ducks Unlimited is hosting its 51st annual banquet at City Arena from 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday. Dinner is at 7 p.m. There will be a silent auction and raffles, with thousands of dollars of prizes to win. Cost varies. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit https://ducksunlimited.myeventscenter.com/event/Freeborn-County-51st-Annual-Banquet-Albert-Lea-67148

4

Tall Oak Open

Bancroft Bay Disc Golf Course will host the Tall Oak Open at 10 a.m. Saturday, with check-in from 8 to 9:30 a.m.

There will be two rounds of 18 holes with an hour-long lunch break. Cost varies. Sign up at https://www.discgolfscene.com/tournaments/Tall_Oak_Open_2023

5

‘The Johnny Cash Story’

Sherwin Linton will tell the story of Johnny Cash during “The Johnny Cash Story” at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Marion Ross Performing Arts Center. Linton has an in-depth knowledge of Cash’s life history and 60 years of performing. Tickets are $20 each and can be purchased by visiting actonbroadway.com or calling the ticket office during business hours at 507-377-4371. The 24/7 phone service is 877-730-3144. The Marion Ross Performing Arts Center is at 147 N. Broadway Ave.