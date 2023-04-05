5 things to do this week: Easter egg hunts, Shop Hop and more Published 8:26 pm Monday, April 3, 2023

1

Easter egg hunts

Two Easter egg hunts are on tap for this weekend.

The first hunt will be from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday at Good Shot Golf and Sporting Clays in Emmons. Bring the kids, but if the weather is too cool the hunt will be inside. The Easter Bunny will also be there, and there are other activities going on. Mimosas and Bloody Mary’s are available for adults. Good Shot Golf and Sporting Clays is at 124 Arrowhead Drive in Emmons.

Central Park in Albert Lea is also hosting an Easter Egg Hunt for different age groups on Saturday. From 9 to 9:30 a.m., children 4 and under will search, while there is another hunt from 10 to 10:30 a.m. for those 5 to 7, and the final hunt for children 8 to 11 will be from 11 to 11:30 a.m. Each child will hunt for 10 eggs. The Easter Bunny will be there from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Bring your own basket or bag, and do not arrive more than 15 minutes before the scheduled age group starts.

2

Shop Hop

The Albert Lea Main Street Program and Albert Lea Convention and Visitors Bureau will host a Shop Hop starting at 11 a.m. Saturday. Spring and shopping are in the air, with spring sales, last-season clearance and fun.

3

“Fentanyl and Rural Communities”

The Freeborn County Historical Museum, Library & Village will host a presentation at 7 p.m. Thursday about fentanyl, the potent synthetic opioid and leading cause of overdose deaths in the United States. The session explores the fourth wave of the opioid crisis, and attendees will learn more about illicitly manufactured fentanyl, current statistics and trends of the overdose crisis and how harm reduction tools and strategies can be implemented to prevent overdose and save lives. Cost is $5 for nonmembers, free for members. The museum is at 1031 Bridge Ave.

4

Silent auction

Glenville Legion Post 264 — at 331 W. Main St. — will host its annual spring silent auction and bingo fundraiser from 12:30 to 4 p.m. Saturday. The fundraising is for the 2023 Glenville Days, the 125th anniversary of the celebration in August.

5

Melissa Schulz live

One-woman band Melissa Schulz will bring her unique style of performing with keyboard and drum tracks to Bleachers Sports Bar & Grill from 7 to 10 p.m. Saturday. Schulz, who performs over 200 shows a year at retirement homes, wineries, breweries, bars, fairs, festivals and private events, has vocal versatility allowing her to cover almost any genre of music. Bleachers Sports Bar & Grill is at 1002 S. Broadway Ave.