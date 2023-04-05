5 things to do this week: Minnesota author tour, cleanup day, live music and more Published 6:22 am Tuesday, April 25, 2023

1

Minnesota author tour

David Housewright, author of the Rushmore McKenzie and Holland Taylor private eye series, and publisher of 27 novels, will visit the Albert Lea Public Library at 5 p.m. Thursday, where he will talk about his journey to becoming an acclaimed author. The library is at 211 E. Clark St.

2

Dodgeball

The Albert Lea Family YMCA — at 2021 W. Main St. — will host an adult pick-up dodgeball game at 6 p.m. Wednesday. The cost is $5 for nonmembers, free for members.

3

Cleanup Day

The Shell Rock River Watershed District, Lakes Foundation of Albert Lea and the Albert Lea Convention and Visitors Bureau will host a Lakes Cleanup Day at 8 a.m. Saturday. A dumpster, garbage bags and gloves will be available at Frank Hall Park, and AL Anglers is hosting their annual Carp-A-Palooza tournament. Entry fee is to submit a photo cleaning up garbage on the lake.

The Freeborn County Historical Museum, Library & Village will have the annual village cleanup day from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday in preparation of school tours starting May 4. Bring a rake and gloves, or bring cleaning products for the interiors of the buildings. Message them if you would like to help, or call 507-373-8003. Everyone is welcome. The museum is at 1031 Bridge Ave.

4

Live music

Nate Boots, a singer and songwriter out of North Mankato, will perform at Lazy Acre Vineyard from 6 to 9 p.m. Saturday. The tasting room will open at noon, and Bummy’s BBQ will set up around 5 p.m. Lazy Acre Vineyard is at 4776 Bluebill Ave. in Lake Mills.

5

Bingo

Lost Marsh Ducks Unlimited will host sportsman bingo Saturday at the Golden Bubble Steak House and Ballroom. Doors open at 5 p.m. with bingo at 6:30. Cost is $50 for 10 games of bingo (players must be 18 and older). There will be additional raffles, and food and drinks are available for purchase. The Golden Bubble Steak House and Ballroom is at 11575 State Highway 22 in Wells. For more information visit mndu.org