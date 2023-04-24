$76K lottery win in Hollandale Published 9:12 am Monday, April 24, 2023

A North 5® ticket purchased in Hollandale for the April 22 drawing matched all five winning numbers to win a $76,621 jackpot.

The winning North 5 ticket was purchased at Hollandale Three In One Bar, at 101 Park Ave. W. The business will receive a $766 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

The winning North 5 numbers drawn on April 22 are 3-13-15-22-30.

The prize must be claimed in person at Minnesota Lottery headquarters in Roseville. It is recommended that winners call ahead to check hours and to make an appointment. Winners have one year from the drawing date to claim prizes.

Unless the winner chooses to opt in to publicity, their name and city will not be released. As of Sept. 1, 2021, the names and cities of lottery prize winners above $10,000 are private data.

North 5 is a Minnesota-only lotto game that is drawn every day of the week. Tickets are $1 per play. Jackpots start at $25,000 and grow until won. The North 5 jackpot for today is an estimated $26,000.

Visit www.mnlottery.com for more information and official rules.