Administrator’s Corner: Preparing the school district budget for a new year Published 8:00 pm Friday, April 7, 2023

Administrator’s Corner by Jennifer Walsh

In the Business Office the onset of spring means budget planning for the next year. Over 75% of the district’s revenue is generated through various formulas at the state level. In years when the Legislature is addressing K-12 funding, we usually don’t know the outcome until mid-May at the earliest. Salaries and benefits comprise just under 80% of the expenditure budget, and those numbers will be collectively bargained with 15 different groups over the coming months. With these two major components currently unknown, we will begin creating reasonable assumptions for the budget, which the school board will approve in June. Next year, as the unknowns resolve, the school board will approve a revised budget, usually in February or March.

Universal Meals is a very positive outcome of the legislative session already signed into law. Starting with the 2023-24 school year all students will have access to free breakfast and lunch. The Minnesota Department of Education is working through the details, so more information will be available in the coming weeks.

Email newsletter signup

Plans for creating secure and welcoming entrances at Lakeview, Hawthorne and Sibley continue to move forward. Those projects in addition to replacing a portion of the high school roof and the gym floor at Lakeview will be completed this summer.

Sheryl Jones, safety and special projects coordinator, has been meeting with principals and local law enforcement to create a comprehensive plan for safety improvement projects throughout the district. The plan includes camera upgrades, alignment and review of our Emergency Action Plans (EAP), analysis of the district’s emergency notification system, updating the public address equipment and implementation of a visitor management system.

Jennifer Walsh is the director of finance and operations for Albert Lea Area Schools.