Administrator’s Corner: Thank teachers who have impacted your child’s life Published 8:00 pm Friday, April 28, 2023

Administrator’s Corner by Nick Sofio

Teacher appreciation day/week comes to us each year in early May. It is a great time and opportunity to formally acknowledge and show appreciation to our teachers for everything they do to positively impact the students of Albert Lea Area Schools. From shaping the minds of our children to inspiring a love for learning, teachers play an essential role in our lives. As we begin to approach the end of our school year, this is an opportune time to reflect upon and appreciate the dedication our teachers have for the students of Lakeview and Albert Lea.

Teacher Appreciation Week is a great opportunity for students, parents and communities to show their appreciation for the hard work and dedication of teachers. This week is a chance to thank teachers for their commitment to education, their tireless efforts to help students succeed and their unwavering support of their students. Teachers play an important role in shaping the minds of our students and preparing them for the future.

There are many ways to show your appreciation for teachers during Teacher Appreciation Week. You can write a thank-you note or simply express your gratitude in person. You can also get involved in your local school community by volunteering or attending school events. Another great way to support teachers and the school community is to get involved with your school’s parent teacher organization.

Teachers inspire students daily to be their best selves, value their learning, and become productive members of society. In addition to academics, they teach empathy, kindness and the importance of hard work and perseverance. Our teachers also do an amazing job at building meaningful relationships with our students, as it is not uncommon for them to attend after-school activities and events in the evening or on the weekends where students from their class are participating.

As we approach Teacher Appreciation Week, let’s take a moment to thank the teachers who have impacted our lives over the years and show them the appreciation that they deserve.

Nick Sofio is the principal at Hawthorne Elementary School.