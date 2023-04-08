Albert Lea Community Band starting new season Published 8:00 pm Friday, April 7, 2023

The Albert Lea Community Band announces the start of its 41st season. Rehearsals will begin on April 18 at the Southwest Middle School band room. The Tuesday evening rehearsals start at 7 p.m. and conclude at 8:45 p.m. The band will rehearse each Tuesday evening through the end of May.

New members are always welcome. Musicians should be able to play a traditional band instrument at a level of early high school and above. Don’t be shy; come and join the group for some great music.

The band is scheduled to perform at 5:30 p.m. for the Thursdays on Fountain; 7 p.m. June 7 at Austin’s bandshell park and the traditional pre-fireworks concert at 8 p.m. July fourth at the Fountain Lake Gazebo. More performances may be added as needed.

The band also thank everyone for supporting their goal of providing a great American musical tradition to area audiences, and the city of Albert Lea, Albert Lea Community Education and the Southeastern Minnesota Arts Council.