Albert Lea girls golf team defeats Red Wing Published 8:41 am Monday, April 17, 2023

The Albert Lea girls golf team played a dual against Red Wing last weke at Mississippi National golf links in Red Wing.

The Tigers won the dual with a score of 357 to 396 for Red Wing.

Top scorer for the Tigers and medalist for the golf meet was Alyssa Jensen with 83, followed by Whitney Mullenbach with 87. Addi Herr added her career best 92, and Jessica Vogt finished it off with a 95.

“This is a great score for our opening meet of the year,” coach Shawn Riebe said. “It was great to get four solid scores, something we didn’t do much last season. This is a nice confidence boost for us to start the season.”