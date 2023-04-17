Albert Lea girls track team has first win in years Published 10:31 am Monday, April 17, 2023

The Albert Lea girls track team had its first win Friday in many years at the Triton Invite, according to coach Jasmine Hansen.

The team placed first out of six teams with a total of 119.5 points.

Here are a few highlights from the night:

• Michaela Attig won the 100m hurdles • Anna Shaw placed 4th in the 100m • Jaira Maligaya placed second in the 1600m • Kendall Kenis won the 800m • Elle Schulz placed second in the 3200m • 4x400m relay placed second • 4x800m relay placed second • Hannah Veldman tied for third in high jump • Hailey Deming placed second in pole vault • Cydney Pathammavong placed second in discus and third in shot put