Austin duplicate bridge winners announced Published 8:00 pm Tuesday, April 18, 2023

The Austin Senior Center announced its winners from duplicate bridge last week.

Players came from Mason City, Rose Creek, Austin and Albert Lea.

Tuesday winners

First: Lorraine Quinlivan and Barb Rofshus

Second: Jim Fisher and Mike Leidell

Third/fourth tie: Vandy Newman and Ron Peters; Barb and Orrin Roisen

Wednesday winners

First: Tom Flaherty and Stan Schultz

Second: Bonnie Fritz and Lorraine Quinlivan

Third: John Leisen and Rick Stroup

Fourth: Gail Schmidt and Dave Ring

Snowbirds are slowly returning.