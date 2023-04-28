City looking for Charter Commission members Published 5:11 pm Friday, April 28, 2023

If you’re interested in shaping the future of the city of Albert Lea’s government, then consider joining the Charter Commission. The charter is like the city’s constitution. The seven-member commission is responsible for reviewing and recommending changes to the charter, which includes items like the powers and duties of elected officials, procedures for elections and appointments, and regulations for city departments.

For example, in 2011 the Charter Commission recommended changing the mayoral term from two years to four years, which was ultimately approved by the Albert Lea City Council. This change continues to impact the city, allowing for more stability in leadership and greater focus on long-term planning.

“Serving on the Charter Commission is a great introduction to involvement in city government,” said Tricia Dahl, chair of the Charter Commission. “It helps you better understand some of the behind-the-scenes efforts of our city leadership in assuring we are meeting applicable state and federal laws.”

Joining the Charter Commission is a way to get involved in the community and have a say in the direction of the city. The commission meets yearly and as needed, with its next meeting on May 2. With two open seats on the commission, the city is seeking new members, who are appointed by a district judge. Members must be residents of Albert Lea and at least 18 years old. They cannot serve on any other city board or commission.

If interested in joining the Charter Commission, complete an application on the city’s website by going to cityofalbertlea.org, clicking on “government” in the top menu, and then clicking on “Boards and commissions.” Submit the application to the City of Albert Lea, 221 E. Clark St., Albert Lea, MN 56007. For more information, contact City Clerk Daphney Maras at dmaras@ci.albertlea.mn.us or 507-377-4335.