County administrator terminated in 3-2 vote Published 9:22 am Wednesday, April 19, 2023

The Freeborn County Board of Commissioners voted 3-2 Tuesday to terminate County Administrator Candace Pesch, effective immediately, after an about 2-1/2-hour closed session.

The closed session was announced to review her performance, and when the board came back into open session, 4th District Commissioner Chris Shoff motioned for the termination, while 1st District Brad Edwin seconded. Second District Commissioner Dawn Kaasa also voted in favor, while 3rd District Commissioner John Forman and 5th District Commissioner Nicole Eckstrom voted against.

“I have full confidence in Candace and the work she’s done in her position,” Forman said before voting against the termination.

The commissioners did not give specifics about the reason they wished to move forward with the termination and said a statement with more information would be read at the next open meeting.

The commissioners in November approved the employment agreement with Pesch, who previously worked as the county’s personnel and human resources director. She had replaced former Administrator Tom Jensen, who resigned last June. It is unknown at this time if she will be able to go back to her old position, which has not yet been filled.

Shoff motioned that the county’s personnel committee move forward with looking for a potential interim.

A special board meeting is slated for 8:30 a.m. Tuesday to discuss next steps.