County board chairman: ‘Administrator had not gained the confidence of a majority of the board members’ Published 3:36 pm Tuesday, April 25, 2023

The Freeborn County Board of Commissioners provided more information Tuesday about the termination of County Administrator Candace Pesch at its last meeting and began to discuss next steps about finding a replacement.

On Tuesday, board Chairman John Forman read a statement that summarized the action that took place at the end of an almost 2-1/2-hour closed session April 18 to evaluate Pesch’s performance as county administrator.

Forman said: “At the meeting, the majority of the board concluded that the administrator had not gained the confidence of a majority of the board members during her initial six-month probationary period and that continuation of her employment at this time was not the most appropriate course of action.”

The action came on a 3-2 vote, with Commissioners Brad Edwin, Dawn Kaasa and Chris Shoff voting to terminate Pesch, while Forman and 5th District Commissioner Nicole Eckstrom voted against it.

Other specifics tied to the decision have not been released.

Fourth District Commissioner Chris Shoff said he contacted retired Freeborn County Recorder Kelly Callahan, who has served as interim administrator previously when he was still employed by Freeborn County, to see if he might be willing to work as administrator in the interim again, but Callahan declined.

Shoff also reached out to Jan Fransen, who worked as an interim before Pesch was hired as administrator, who said she would not be available to be an interim administrator but could be available for questions if needed as a consultant.

Second District Commissioner Brad Edwin said he also reached out to the Association of Minnesota Counties, and they did not have someone in mind who could serve as interim administrator at this time.

After some discussion, the board voted to temporarily delegate some of the administrator duties.

County Finance Manager Pat Paquin was approved to complete the financial duties of the administrator, including the approval of timesheets and reimbursements and other duties.

Paquin pointed out that even if he approved bills, checks are all signed in the auditor-treasurer’s office.

The board voted to temporarily assign duties related to personnel to Erin Hornberger, an administrative assistant, who will also see a temporary pay grade increase as she conducts the duties. Pesch worked as personnel director before being promoted to administrator in November, and the board was in the process of trying to find a Human Resources director.

The board also voted to utilize consultation services with the Association of Minnesota Counties, who contacts with David Drown Associates.

Second District Commissioner Dawn Kaasa read a statement at the close of the meeting, stating she recognized coming into the position as commissioner that there would be trying times and hard decisions and that she accepts full responsibility for all of her decisions.

She thanked the county’s staff and department heads, who she said come to work faithfully and do their work with accuracy, cooperation and professionalism.

“We as a a board owe it to the dedicated staff to remedy the situation we have put them in as soon as possible,” Kaasa said.

“Our department heads and staff have been coming to work, doing their jobs for the past few years and hanging on to a ship that has been bounced all over,” Kaasa said. “This ship has to be corrected and set on a smooth path forward. That will only happen when the past is put to rest and we bring on board a new, unbiased leader — I will not support bringing on anyone who has been employed at this county. This needs to be done.”

She said her promise to staff and voters is that she will study, work hard and listen to concerns and only bring someone new who wants to work with department heads and put the county on a path forward.

Eckstrom, Edwin and Forman also thanked the staff and department heads for their leadership and the work they do.

A consultant regarding the search for a new administrator will attend the board’s next meeting.

The board also voted to disperse accrued paid time off for Pesch.