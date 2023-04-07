Court dispositions: Dec. 14-20, 2022 Published 4:49 pm Friday, April 7, 2023

Freeborn County District Court

Dec. 14

Joseph Thomas Smykaiski, 35, 707 Water St., Albert Lea. 6/12/21 offense. Count 1: Theft – take, use or transfer movable property – no consent. Local confinement for 90 days, stay 90 days. Supervised probation for one year. Restitution $208. Fees $380. 6/14/21 offense. Count 1: Theft – take, use or transfer movable property – no consent. Dismissed.

Salvador Ole Gomez, 18, 1502 Manor Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – DWI – misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Dismissed. Count 2: Traffic – DWI – gross misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle – alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. Local confinement for 60 days, stay for 54 days, credit for six days served. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $415. Count 3: Traffic – driving after suspension. Dismissed. Count 4: Traffic – speeding 55/40. Dismissed.

Dec. 15

Shanoh Marie Armstrong, 46, 2005 Stevens, Albert Lea. Count 1: Drugs – possession of methamphetamine – third-degree felony. Statutory stay of adjudication. Supervised probation for two years. Fees $200. Count 2: Drugs – possession of oxycodone – fifth-degree felony. Dismissed. Count 3: Traffic – no proof of insurance. Dismissed. Count 4: Traffic – driving after suspension. Dismissed.

Sunday Tut Gach, 30, 810 4th Ave. SW, Wells. Count 1: Offering forged check – felony. Stay of imposition. Supervised probation for three years. Local confinement for 68 days, credit for 68 days served. Restitution $541.14. Fees $580.

Irineo Perez Hernandez, 53, 913 Bridge Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after suspension. Fees $280.

Josephine Bethany Mari Moreno, 24, N. 204 3rd Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after suspension. Fees $280.

Jason Alan Roe, 45, Freeborn County Adult Detention Center, Albert Lea. Count 1: Aggravated forgery – utter or possess writing/object – felony. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud for 17 months, stay for two years. Supervised probation for two years. Local confinement for 68 days, credit for 68 days served. Restitution $$1,900.66. Fees $130. Count 2: Aggravated forgery – utter or possess writing/object – felony. Dismissed. Count 3: Aggravated forgery – utter or possess writing/object – felony. Dismissed. Count 4: Aggravated forgery – utter or possess writing/object – felony. Dismissed. Count 5: Aggravated forgery – utter or possess writing/object. Dismissed – felony. Count 6: Aggravated forgery – utter or possess writing/object – felony. Dismissed. Count 7: Check forgery – offer or possess with intent to defraud – felony. Dismissed.

Troy Anthony Willaby, 32, 634 7th St. E., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – DWI – gross misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle – alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. Local confinement for 180 days, stay for 179 days, credit for one day served. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $500. Count 2: Traffic – DWI – misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Dismissed.

Peter Jay Engen, 44, Minnesota Correctional Facility, Moose Lake. Count 1: Drugs – fourth-degree – sale – schedule one, two, or three, but not marijuana. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud 23 months. Fees $130.

Jeffrey John Mauer, 44, 23336 790th Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280. Count 2: Traffic – driver must carry proof of insurance. Fees $200.

Cliffton Wayne Tewell, 34, 604 Washington St. N., Olney, IL. Count 1: Traffic – DWI – gross misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle – alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. Local confinement for 180 days, stay for 180 days. Supervised probation for two years. Fees $580. Count 2: Traffic – DWI – gross misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Dismissed.

Dec. 16

Angelo Allan Peterson, 20, 71692 220th St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Liquor – consumption under 21. Fees $180. Count 2: Obstruct legal process – interfere with Peace Officer. Dismissed. Count 3: Social host. Fees $120.

Miriam Guadalupe Chavez-Rico, 27, 339 E. 3rd St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – no Minnesota driver’s license. Fees $180.

Laura Elizabeth Hougard, 40, 16942 785th Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – no Minnesota driver’s license. Fees $180.

Dec. 19

Lay Poe, 29, 744 Bradley St., St. Paul. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Elizabeth Jean Silva, 24, 2302 Margaretha Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after suspension. Fees $280. Count 2: Registration – no plates or insignia registered. Fees $100.

Kimberly Mae Starkson, 32, 1904 Bridge Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Domestic assault – misdemeanor. Dismissed. Count 2: Harassment: restraining order – violate and knows of temporary or restraining order – misdemeanor. Local confinement for 90 days, stay 89 days, credit for one day served. Fees $455.

Carl Donald Pederson, 36, 804 Main St., Freeborn. Count 1: Traffic – DWI – gross misdemeanor – second-degree driving while impaired. Dismissed. Count 2: Traffic – DWI – gross misdemeanor – driving with an alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. Local confinement for 365 days, stay for 335 days, credit for one day served. Ignition interlock in lieu of 27 days of jail. Supervised probation for four years. Fees $1,005.

Tien The Do, 40, 1007 5th St. NW, Austin. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280. Count 2: Traffic – no proof of insurance. $200.

Jose Reyes Escobar, 21, 1060 Jeffery Bld., Cumerland, WI. Count 1: Traffic – no Minnesota driver’s license. Fees $180.

Dec. 20

Jorge Luis Acosta-Valdes, 57, 928 W. Front St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Theft – take, use or transfer movable property – no consent. Local confinement for 90 days, stay 90 days. Supervised probation for one year. Restitution $117. Fees $255.

Schuyler Jon Barke, 33, 661 Mound St., Owatonna. Count 1: Traffic – DWI – gross misdemeanor – refuse to submit to chemical test. Local confinement for 180 days, stay for 178 days, credit for two days served. Supervised probation for two years. Fees $980. Count 2: Traffic – DWI – gross misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Dismissed. Count 3: Traffic collision – driver involved fails to stop for collision. Dismissed. Count 4: Traffic – driver fails to stop for stop sign. Dismissed.

Rafael Angel Figueroa Martinez, 32, 403 S. 4th Ave. E., Lake Mills, IA. Count 1: Traffic – DWI – misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Dismissed. Count 2: Traffic – DWI – misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle – alcohol concentration .08 within two hours. Local confinement for 60 days, stay for 57 days, credit for three days served. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $380.

Ismael Fuentes, 23, 513 Main St. W., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Caiden James Gullickson, 20, 1420 Lee Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Disorderly conduct. Fees $355.

Robert Michael Hacker, 38, 22407 652 Ave., Alden. Count 1: Traffic – driving after suspension. Fees $280.

Latesha Janae Jackson, 30, 930 S. Broadway Ave., Albert Lea. 10/29/21 offense. Count 1: Fourth-degree assault – gross misdemeanor. Dismissed. Count 2: Obstructing arrest or legal process. Local confinement for 90 days, stay 90 days. Supervised probation for one year. Count 3: Domestic abuse no contact order violation. Fees $205. 3/27/22 offense. Count 1: Traffic – DWI – gross misdemeanor – refuse to submit to chemical test. Dismissed. Count 2: Traffic – DWI – gross misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol. Local confinement for 90 days, stay for 88 days, credit for two days served. Supervised probation for two years. Fees $300. Count 3: Traffic – speeding 54/30. Dismissed.

Erick Ramirez, 23, 504 James Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Drivers license – driving without a valid license for vehicle class or type. Fees $180.

Justin Michael Armbrust, 31, 7028 5th Ave., S., Richfield. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Christopher Michael Gonzales, 43, 10340 Concord School Rd., St. Louis, MO. Count 1: Fugitive from justice – felony. Extradition waived.

Xhacu Raul Herrera, 34, 908 3rd Ave., Austin. Count 1: Drivers license – driving without a valid license for vehicle class or type. Fees $180.

Madison Chu Chuboy Gbarlah, 42, 4360 230th Ave. NW, St. Frances. Count 1: Traffic – speeding 94/70. Fees $220.