Court dispositions: Jan. 3-5, 2023

Freeborn County District Court

Jan. 3

Vannassa Rose Rascon, 35, 80259 River Rd., Glenville. Count 1: Theft – take, use or transfer movable property – no consent. Dismissed when conditions met. Supervised probvation for one year. Fees $75.

Jyaire Lamarr Ray, 20, 3030 N. 35th Ave., Phoenix, AZ. Count 1: Fleeing a Peace Officer in a motor vehicle – felony. Stay of imposition. Supervised probation for one year. Local confinement for 49 days, credit for 31 days served. Fees $130. Count 2: Drivers license – driving without a drivers license. Dismissed. Count 3: Traffic – careless driving. Dismissed.

Jinson Raju, 32, 2843 W. Glen Flora Ave., Waukegan, IL. Count 1: Traffic – speeding 104/70. Fees $380.

Jan. 4

Jorge Luis Acosta-Valdes, 57, 928 W. Front St., Albert Lea. Count 1: Theft – take, use or transfer movable property – no consent. Local confinement for 90 days, stay for 90 days. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $320.

Alan Edward Christensen, 40, 22735 Bluegrass Rd., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Virl Budette Deal III, 44, 428 St. Thomas Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Drivers license – driving without a valid license for vehicle class or type. Fees $180. Count 2: Traffic – speeding 47/30. Fees $60.

Janie Hernandez, 63, 205 4th Ave. NE, Austin. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Kyle M Jernigan, 1076 14th St. W., Chicago, IL. Count 1: Traffic – driver must carry proof of insurance when operating a motor vehicle. Fees $280.

Dah Ler, 18, Minnesota Correctional Facility, Redwing. Count 1: Carrying a BB gun in a public place – gross misdemeanor. Local confinement for 180 days, stay 176 days, credit for four days served. Supervised probation for one year. Fees $230. Count 2: Give peace officer a false name or date of birth. Dismissed.

Kristy Ann Minear, 43, 4th N. 88th Ave., Tolleson, AZ. Count 1: Traffic – careless driving. Stay of adjudication. Unsupervised probation for one year. Restitution $1,078. Fees $75.

McKayla Marie Tjoland, 19, 2424 Mourning Dove Court NW, Salem, OR., Count 1: Driver’s license – driving without a valid license for vehicle class or type. Fees $180.

Spencer Adam Edwards, 32, 140 Main St. W., Glenville. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Troy Allen Hacker, 43, 1433 Spartan Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280. Count 2: Traffic – driver must carry proof of insurance when operating a motor vehicle. Fees $200.

Kenneth Alan Holmseth, 41, 805 8th Ave., NW, Waseca. Count 1: Traffic – driving after cancellation – inimical to public safety. Stay of adjudication. Unsupervised probation for one year. Fees $75. Count 2: Traffic – driver must carry proof of insurance when operating a motor vehicle. Dismissed. Count 3: Registration – unregistered – certificate revoked. Dismissed.

Shannon Troy Lee, 52, 800 S. 4th Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Second-degree felony burglary. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud for 28 months, stayed for five years. Supervised probation for five years. Local confinement for 90 days, credit for 90 days served. Fees $255.

Michael Anthony Madrigal, 47, 1606 Portland Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Traffic – driving after revocation. Fees $280.

Jan. 5

Cody Shawn Ash, 31, 104 Ermina Ave. S., Albert Lea. Count 1: Drugs – first-degree drug sale – felony. Acquitted. Count 2: Drugs –second-degree drug sale – felony. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud for 98 months. Fees $205.

