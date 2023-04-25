Court dispositions: Jan. 5, 2023 Published 12:46 pm Tuesday, April 25, 2023

Freeborn County District Court

Jan. 5

Sylvia Garcia Guy, 64, 408 4th St. E., Albert Lea. Count 1: Drugs – felony possession of a controlled substance – fifth-degree felony. Stay of adjudication. Supervised probation for two years. Fees $75. Count 2: Gross misdemeanor criminal vehicular operation causing bodily harm. Dismissed. Count 3: Gross misdemeanor criminal vehicular operation causing bodily harm – under the influence of alcohol or controlled substance. Local confinement for 365 days, stay 361 days, credit for four days served. Supervised probation for four years. Fees $80. Count 4: Traffic – DWI – gross misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle while under the influence. Dismissed. Count 5: Traffic – DWI – gross misdemeanor – operate motor vehicle – alcohol concentration .08 or more. Dismissed. Count 6: Drugs – possession of drug paraphernalia – use or possession prohibited – petty misdemeanor. Dismissed.

Email newsletter signup

Shannon Troy Lee, 52, 800 S. 4th St. Ave., Albert Lea. Count 1: Second-degree burglary – felony. Commit to Commissioner of Corrections – adult MN Correctional Facility-St. Cloud for 28 months, stayed for five years. Local confinement for 90 days, credit for 90 days served. Supervised probation for five years. Restitution $6,380.64, restitution $14,686.24. Fees $255.

Jordan Reid Knudsen, 34, 213 1st St. SE, Clarks Grove. Count 1: Traffic – fail to yield upon entering roadway. Fees $130. Count 2: Traffic – no proof of motor vehicle insurance. Fees $200.

The Tribune publishes all convictions where the financial obligation to the court is $180 or greater, or resulted in jail time, probation or community service.