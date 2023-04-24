Jacob David Kuiters, 87, passed away on Tuesday, April 11, 2023 at Banner-Baywood Hospital in Mesa, AZ. A viewing service will be held from 1-3pm on Friday, April 28th 2023 at Bayview/Freeborn Funeral Home in Albert Lea, MN. Burial will immediately follow the viewing at Graceland Cemetery.

David was born on August 31, 1935 to Jacob and Marie Kuiters in Albert Lea, MN. Growing up, he attended the District 23 school in Clarks Grove before attending Albert Lea High School, where he graduated in 1953. He went on to attend Bethel College for two years. He enlisted in the US Air Force, and was stationed at Spangdahlem Air Force Base in Germany, along with other bases in the United States and England. While in Germany, he met Ursula Wandner, and married her in 1959. After his time in the Air Force, they moved to Clarks Grove, MN. He worked for Streater for three and half years, the Motor Inn for 30 years, and following his retirement he was employed as an Investment Representative for Cafourek and Associates.

David enjoyed watching old TV movies, and watching Fox News. He also loved watching the Twins and Vikings, and was an avid golfer. In 2000, he began spending winters in Mesa, AZ to escape the arctic Minnesota winters.

Email newsletter signup

David is survived in death by his three daughters Sharon Egerdal, Sandy (Danny) Reed, and Sue Meyer; siblings Carolyn Lindsey, Keith Kuiters, and Cathy (Ken) Lightly. Grandchildren Brian (Jess Naatz) Dodge, Melissa (Shannon) Nelson, David Reed, and Garett (Amanda) Meyer; Great-grandchildren Parker and Drew Nelson, Axel and Jaeger Dodge, and Grace, Abigail, Emma and Henry Meyer; and dear friend Gladys Bauman.

He is preceded in death by his parents Jacob and Marie Kuiters; wife Ursula; grandson Matthew Reed; brother-in-law Lew Lindsey; and his son-in-law Dave Egerdal.