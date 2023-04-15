Debra Jean Salthe, 68, of Clarks Grove, passed away on Tuesday, April 11, 2023, at the Abbott Northwestern Hospital in Minneapolis. Born on April 3, 1955 in Waseca, MN, she was a daughter of the late Richard and Joanne (Fetti) Kath. The family moved to California and returned a few years later. Debra attended grades 1-4 in the two-room school house in Manchester, MN. Her remaining school years were spent in Albert Lea, where she graduated with the class of 1973. Debbie’s career as a baker started with an apprenticeship at Boyd and Jack’s Super Value in Albert Lea and spanned more than 40 years. She retired as a Bakery Manager from Marketplace Foods.

In October of 1974, Debra married Ronnie Schaper. Together they farmed near Brush Creek and were blessed with their son, Chad in 1985. They later divorced. In 1994, Deb married Russell Koenen until his death in 2007.

In 2011, she was united in marriage to Glen Salthe, who died on July 2, 2022. A lover of antiques, Deb and Glen opened a small antique shop on their acreage in Clarks Grove, working until their health no longer allowed. She and Glen spent many enjoyable hours as “pickers”.

A memorial service will be held at 11 AM on Thursday, April 20, 2023 at the Ellendale United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends at visitations to be held from 5-7:00PM on Wednesday, April 19 at Bonnerup Funeral & Cremation Services, in Albert Lea, and one hour prior to the service at the church.

Left to cherish Deb’s memory are her son, Chad (Sarah Jo) Schaper; a granddaughter, Gloriana Schaper; two sisters, Renee (Steve) Krogsgaard and Cheryl Kath (Dane Cash); and four nieces, Emily (Dan) Radulescu, Megan (Brad) Jurrens, Erin (Jacob) Krogsgaard, and Jenna (Zach) Kath; step-children, Keith (Cheri) Salthe and Angie Herplinck; and six bonus grandchildren, Trevor, Dalton, and Tristen Salthe and Autumn, Dylan, and Kaylee Herplinck.

In addition to her parents, Richard and Joanne, Deb was preceded in death by her husbands, Russell Koenen and Glen Salthe, a brother, Bruce Kath; an unborn granddaughter, Baby Schaper; and the father of her son, Ronnie Schaper.