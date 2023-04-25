Diesel gas tank stolen and other reports Published 11:27 am Tuesday, April 25, 2023

A 900-gallon diesel tank with an electric pump was reported taken at 1:46 p.m. Monday at 11456 850th Ave. in Glenville.

4 arrested on warrants

Deputies served a warrant on Pha Or Gee, 34, at 12:31 p.m. Monday at 411 S. Broadway.

Police arrested Juan Enrique Cerda, 44, on local warrants after a traffic stop at 12:07 a.m. Monday near the intersection of Margaretha Avenue and East Ninth Street.

Police arrested Na’am Latrell Matthews, 42, on a warrant at 5:07 p.m. Monday at 906 W. Front St.

Police arrested Edgar Wayne Gutierrez, 22, on a Mower County warrant at 6:20 p.m. Monday at 606 S. Broadway.

Juveniles cited for e-cigarettes

Police cited one juvenile for possession of an e-cigarette on school property at 11:35 a.m. Monday at Albert Lea High School, 2000 Tiger Lane.

Police cited one juvenile for possession of an e-cigarette on school property at 12:58 p.m. Monday at 2200 Riverland Drive.