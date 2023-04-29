Duplicate bridge results announced
Published 8:00 pm Friday, April 28, 2023
Duplicate bridge clubs meet at the Austin Senior Center weekly at 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays.
Players came from Rose Creek, Austin, Albert Lea, Northwood and Mason City.
Tuesday winners
- First: Vandy Newman and Ron Peters
- Second: Lorraine Quinlivan and Barb Rofshus
- Third: Barb and Orrin Roisen
- Fourth: Bill Momsen and Larry Crowe
- Fifth: John Leisen and Rick Stroup
Email newsletter signup
Wednesday winners
- First: Vandy Newman and Ron Peters
- Second: Joyce Crowe and Millie Seiver
- Third: John Leisen and Rick Stroup
- Fourth: Bonnie Fritz and Lorraine Quinlivan