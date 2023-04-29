Duplicate bridge results announced Published 8:00 pm Friday, April 28, 2023

Duplicate bridge clubs meet at the Austin Senior Center weekly at 11:30 a.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

Players came from Rose Creek, Austin, Albert Lea, Northwood and Mason City.

Tuesday winners

First: Vandy Newman and Ron Peters

Second: Lorraine Quinlivan and Barb Rofshus

Third: Barb and Orrin Roisen

Fourth: Bill Momsen and Larry Crowe

Fifth: John Leisen and Rick Stroup

Email newsletter signup

Wednesday winners