EST/ENGEL, D. Published 4:48 pm Wednesday, April 19, 2023

PUBLIC NOTICE

STATE OF MINNESOTA

COUNTY OF FREEBORN

DISTRICT COURT

THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT

PROBATE DIVISION

Court File No.: 24-PR-23-417

In Re: Estate of Darlene Mae Engel, Decedent.

NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL PROBATE

OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS

It is Ordered and Notice is given that on May 16, 2023 at 9:15 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at Freeborn County Government Center, 411 South Broadway, Albert Lea, Minnesota by Zoom, on a petition for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the Decedent’s Will dated October 8, 2009, and for the appointment of Timothy Engel, whose address is 608 West 1st Street, Janesville MN 56048 as personal representative of the Decedent’s estate in an unsupervised administration. There will be no in person appearances. Any objections to the petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the personal representative will be appointed with the full power to administer the Decedent’s estate, including the power to collect all assets; pay all legal debts, claims, taxes, and expenses; sell real and personal property; and do all necessary acts for the Decedent’s estate. Notice is further given that, subject to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the Decedent’s estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred.

BY THE COURT

Dated: April 13, 2023

/s/Christy Hormann

Judge of District Court

Rebecca S. Mittag – Court Administrator

Court File No. 24-PR-23-417

GRABITSKE LAW FIRM, PLC

Paul E. Grabitske

MN# 0319843

124 E. Walnut Street, Suite 200

Mankato, MN 56001

Telephone: 507-779-7012

e-mail: paul@grabitskelaw.com

ATTORNEY FOR PETITIONER

Albert Lea Tribune:

Apr. 19 and 26, 2023

EST/ENGEL, D.