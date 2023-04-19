EST/ENGEL, D.
PUBLIC NOTICE
STATE OF MINNESOTA
COUNTY OF FREEBORN
DISTRICT COURT
THIRD JUDICIAL DISTRICT
PROBATE DIVISION
Court File No.: 24-PR-23-417
In Re: Estate of Darlene Mae Engel, Decedent.
NOTICE OF AND ORDER FOR HEARING ON PETITION FOR FORMAL PROBATE
OF WILL AND APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE
AND NOTICE TO CREDITORS
It is Ordered and Notice is given that on May 16, 2023 at 9:15 a.m., a hearing will be held in this Court at Freeborn County Government Center, 411 South Broadway, Albert Lea, Minnesota by Zoom, on a petition for the formal probate of an instrument purporting to be the Decedent’s Will dated October 8, 2009, and for the appointment of Timothy Engel, whose address is 608 West 1st Street, Janesville MN 56048 as personal representative of the Decedent’s estate in an unsupervised administration. There will be no in person appearances. Any objections to the petition must be raised at the hearing or filed with the Court prior to the hearing. If the petition is proper and no objections are filed or raised, the personal representative will be appointed with the full power to administer the Decedent’s estate, including the power to collect all assets; pay all legal debts, claims, taxes, and expenses; sell real and personal property; and do all necessary acts for the Decedent’s estate. Notice is further given that, subject to Minn. Stat. § 524.3-801, all creditors having claims against the Decedent’s estate are required to present the claims to the personal representative or to the Court within four (4) months after the date of this notice or the claims will be barred.
BY THE COURT
Dated: April 13, 2023
/s/Christy Hormann
Judge of District Court
Rebecca S. Mittag – Court Administrator
Court File No. 24-PR-23-417
GRABITSKE LAW FIRM, PLC
Paul E. Grabitske
MN# 0319843
124 E. Walnut Street, Suite 200
Mankato, MN 56001
Telephone: 507-779-7012
e-mail: paul@grabitskelaw.com
ATTORNEY FOR PETITIONER
