Fraudulent unemployment claim and other reports
Published 10:36 am Wednesday, April 12, 2023
Police received a report at 2:29 p.m. Tuesday that someone had attempted to file fraudulent unemployment benefits in another person’s name on the 1500 block of Manor Avenue.
Purse reported stolen
A purse was reported stolen at 12:07 a.m. Tuesday at 603 Fountain St.
Juveniles cited for e-cigarettes, marijuana
Police cited one juvenile for possession of an e-cigarette device on school property at 9:46 a.m. Tuesday at Albert Lea High School, 2000 Tiger Lane.
Police cited one juvenile for possession of a small amount of marijuana and an e-cigarette device on school property at 1:11 p.m. Tuesday at Albert Lea High School, 2000 Tiger Lane.
Vehicle reported damaged
A vehicle was reported damaged at 12:59 p.m. Tuesday at 201 N. Broadway. A male reportedly punched a vehicle leaving a dent behind in the side of the vehicle.
1 cited for misdemeanor theft
Police cited one for misdemeanor theft at 2:21 p.m. Tuesday at 211 W. Richway Drive.