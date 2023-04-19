Freeborn County Communities Foundation announces 2023 grant deadline Published 8:00 pm Tuesday, April 18, 2023

Freeborn County Communities Foundation will receive applications for the 2023 grants from its community funds and the Kenneth W. Olson Charitable Foundation until June 9.

The Freeborn County Communities Foundation was established in 2002 as a vehicle to give back to the community and to provide grants to qualified nonprofit entities that promote the social, cultural, health, civic, educational and environmental well-being of Freeborn County residents. The local nonprofit community is both challenged and needed more than ever during the current crisis, and the foundation encourages qualifying organizations in need of support to apply.

In 1992, Kenneth W. Olson created the Kenneth W. Olson Charitable Foundation, a charitable fund administered by St. Paul & Minnesota Foundation. Olson wanted a vehicle to give back to the community in which he lived and thrived as a successful businessman. The St. Paul & Minnesota Foundation has partnered with the Freeborn County Communities Foundation board to receive and review grant applications and ensure Olson’s charitable legacy is best directed to the community and causes he loved.

Entities must be a 501(c)(3) organization to qualify for a grant. If you qualify and have a need for funding, contact Leean Dulitz at fccommunityfoundation@gmail.com for an application.