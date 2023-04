Freeborn County ending spring load restrictions Published 11:44 am Thursday, April 27, 2023

Spring load restrictions will end on Freeborn County Highways on Monday.

Restrictions are still active until the load posting signs are removed from the Highway. All traffic must obey the posting signs for allowable axle weights until they are removed. Highway maps showing the load postings are available on the Freeborn County website under the Public Works Department.