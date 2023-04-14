Garage broken into and other reports Published 3:53 pm Friday, April 14, 2023

A garage was reported broken into at 3:48 p.m. Thursday at 913 Ulstad Ave.

Assault reported

Police received an assault report at 12:55 p.m. Thursday at 134 W. William St. The incident reportedly happened on April 9.

Vehicle reported stolen, recovered

Police received a report at 1:34 p.m. Thursday of a vehicle that was stolen from the parking lot of Albert Lea High School, 2000 Tiger Lane. The vehicle was recovered, and a juvenile was cited for no driver’s license and was released to parents.

Corn crib destroyed by fire

A corn crib was destroyed by fire Thursday evening at 14048 795th Ave. The Freeborn County Sheriff’s Office stated smoldering wood from earlier in the morning blew up and started the structure on fire. Miscellaneous items were also a total loss.