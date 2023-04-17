Gary D. Troe

Gary Dean Troe, 75, of Lake Mills, Iowa, died on April 14, 2023, at Thorne Crest Senior Living Community in Albert Lea. Gary lived in memory care the last two years of his life and while Alzheimer’s took away his ability to speak, he still shared his smile and gentle personality with those that he crossed paths with.

A visitation will be held from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. Monday, April 17, 2023, at Schott Funeral Homes – Mittelstadt Chapel, 902 E Main Street in Lake Mills and again one hour prior to the service at the church.

A funeral will be held at 1:00 PM Tuesday, April 18, 2023, at Deer Creek Lutheran Church – Carpenter, 4598 Zinnia Avenue, St. Ansgar.

Gary was born on November 23, 1947, at home in Carpenter, Iowa, to Adeline (Lundene) and Lawrence Troe, one of four children.

Gary was united in marriage to Marlys Irene Miller on Feb. 4, 1970. They were blessed with three children: Renea, Barry Sr. and Meridee.

Gary was a hard worker. He had a 39-year long career with Winnebago Industries and he would have stayed longer if it weren’t for his illness.

When Marlys was alive, the two enjoyed trips to Deadwood, S.D., the Grotto and any casino they could find. They also enjoyed train rides in Boone, IA, and boat rides on the LaCrosse Queen. In their younger years, they liked to camp and fish. In the later years, they treasured having grandchildren over for sleepovers and homemade goulash, mac and cheese and lefsa during the holidays.

Gary was just a big kid. From his talking fish to his mini slot machine, he may have had more toys than the grandkids. He pawned his veggies off on other people and thrived on Coca-Cola and Little Debbie snacks. When it came to celebrations, duct tape wrap jobs and overflowing bowls of ice cream were his specialty. Gary wore jeans year ‘round, except for one hot summer day when he surprised everyone with bright white legs and Spongebob Squarepants swim trunks.

Gary’s bright blue eyes and smile were so kind and yet so mischievous. He loved to stir the pot and get people riled up. Maybe that’s why he was a die-hard Green Bay Packer fan, loved listening to the scanner and enjoyed watching Cops, Judge Judy, Jerry Springer and Maury.

Gary is survived by his children, Renea (Troy) Hagen of Twin Lakes, Barry (Katy) Troe, Sr. of Manly, Iowa, and Meridee (Mark) Ansel of Shubert, Neb.; grandchildren, Brandi (Zakry) Krenz, Amanda (Brandon) Hovey, Barry (Krista) Troe, Jr., Kevin Ansel, Alexander Hagen, Marissa (Allan Jr.) Hauge, Andrew (Kaycee Arrowood) Troe, Makayla Ansel, Jaden Ansel, and Liberty Hoksbergen; great-grandchildren, Maddox Hovey, Kaden Hovey, Jolene Hauge, Atlas Troe and Bentley Troe; brothers-in-law, Gary Christianson and Paul Miller; sisters-in-law, Paulette Page, Judy Weatherly and Peggy Troe; and several nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Marlys; beloved dog, Molly; his parents; mother- and father-in-law, Orville and LaDonna (Perkins) Miller; grandson, Lucas John Troe; brother, Larry Troe; sisters, Donna Christianson and LaVonne Thomsen; sister-in-law, Carol Earl; brothers-in-law, Carlyle Thomsen, Merlyn Sheldon, Sr., and Donald Earl; nephew, Larry Weatherly; great-niece, Nichole Thomsen; and several aunts and uncles.

Thank you to the staff in Memory Care at Thorne Crest for all your patience and care.